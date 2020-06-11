A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website

Turn On Some Relaxing Music and Enjoy These Videos of Columbus Statues Being Destroyed

laurennicholeevans
Lauren Evans
Filed to:Christopher Columbus
Christopher Columbuscolumbus statuesmonumentstear it all down
1
Save
Illustration for article titled Turn On Some Relaxing Music and Enjoy These Videos of Columbus Statues Being Destroyed
Image: AP

It’s already been a long day. You know what we need? Some videos of Christopher Columbus statues being pulled down and/or tossed into water.

Advertisement

In Boston, he was gloriously beheaded, like an idiot:

Advertisement

In Richmond, Virginia, he was thrown into a lake:

Eventually, they dredged him up and towed him away like a 1993 Acura Legend:

Advertisement

In St. Paul, Minnesota, he was pulled off his pedestal.

Advertisement

Once the statue was down, members of the American Indian Movement danced and sang around it.

Advertisement

And because you deserve it, here’s a bonus video of our comrades across the pond shoving a statue of slave trader Edward Colston into the harbo(u)r.

Advertisement

Don’t you feel better already?

Lauren Evans

Night blogger at Jezebel

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

Jeffrey Epstein Documentary Too Dazzled by Wealth to Investigate the Crimes of Powerful Men

Friends Continues to Apologize for Being So White

An Interview With the Man Who Told the LAPD, 'Suck My Dick and Choke On it, I Yield My Time, Fuck You'

Now That It's 2020, NASCAR Is Finally Banning the Confederate Flag