Madonna has done everything she can to block the sale of Tupac’s romantic screed to her from his time in prison. Unfortunately, the menaces at TMZ now reports that the auction of the letter will proceed, and might even sell for up to $300,000!

Madonna previously filed a lawsuit against Darlene Lutz, her old pal and art consultant, to stop the sale ... but a judge tossed out her suit out said a release she signed back in 2004 meant she couldn’t sue. Darlene consigned the letter to the online auction house. The legal battle didn’t end there, because Madonna filed an appeal ... but just last month she whiffed on her chance to slam the brakes on the sale of the letter. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to breastcancer.org. Darlene is a breast cancer survivor.

The actual note itself quite the read. Tupac admits to “not being the kind of friend” he knows he can be for Madonna. But he also admits that being seen with him wouldn’t “in any way jeopardize [Madonna’s] career, if anything it would make you seem that much more open and exciting.” The same, he later writes, could not be said of him for his career. He also admits to lashing out at Madonna after she gave an interview claiming she would “rehabilitate all the rapper and baseball players in the world,” and that he regrets doing so. The brief three pages are certainly worth the read, and available in full here. [TMZ]

A day after season 9 finale of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills aired, Us Weekly has dropped a bombshell new report that Dorit and PK Kemsley had their bank account frozen over the legal battle surrounding an unpaid, $1.2 million dollar loan. The pairs legal troubles had taken a backseat until the final episodes of the season, when local menace Camille Grammer had thrust them back into the national attention. Us Weekly reports:



According to court documents obtained by US Weekly, an L.A. judge ordered that the pair’s account remain untouched until a court hearing in September due to a lawsuit PK, 51, is facing from a man named Nico Kirzis. Kirzis claims to have loaned the Bravo star more than $1.2 million eight years prior. Kirzis alleges that he has been paid back $250,000 to date, which only covers the interest of the substantial loan, according to docs, leaving a remaining balance of $1,235,573.66.

In response to the allegations of impending financial ruin first spread by Camille Grammer, PK Kemsley “addressed” his financial status with a bewildering Instagram post back in June.

Dorit, not to be outdone by her husband, was similarly sued by her former business partner Ryan Horne over “a $205,000 loan he claimed to have given her to start her line, Beverly Beach by Dorit.” After countersuing, Us Weekly reported in January that both parties had entered court ordered mediation. With the legal troubles surrounding them, it seems they might need a long vacation to Beverly Beach. And while nobody seems to know where that is—I’m sure it’s more relaxing than Los Angeles! [Us Weekly]

