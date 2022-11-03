Early Monday morning, a man wearing a red hat, black hooded sweatshirt and a mask walked onto the porch of a Tulsa, Oklahoma, donut shop. Sadly, this is not the start of a boring joke format—it’s a story of domestic terrorism.

Once on the porch, the man took a baseball bat and smashed open the windows of The Donut Hole, before throwing a lit molotov cocktail through the windows. It’s the latest explicitly queer or queer-adjacent business to be targeted in recent months, following unfounded accusations of “grooming” or “mutilating” kids— usually trans kids.

Last month, The Donut Hole hosted an art installation that employed drag queens as servers. The first event sold donut sculptures and real donuts to more than 500 guests. Since the Oct. 15 opening of artist Daniel Gulick’s “The Queens Dirty Dozens,” the shop has been targeted twice.

Shortly after the massively successfully event, the shop’s front door and and windows were broken. Someone stole electronic equipment and the register. A GoFundMe was set up to recoup the shop’s losses. The originally $2,500 fundraiser raised more than $16,000 as of publishing.

Obviously, the second attack was much more brutal than losing some windows and equipment. In security footage posted to Facebook, the masked man can be seen violently beating at the windows to gain entry to the empty store. After finally breaking through, he runs over to grab a motolov cocktail bomb he’d placed on a picnic table, quickly lights it, throws it into the empty store, and runs away. The attack is over in about a minute.

Monday morning’s attack forced the Thursday night event to be cancelled. “Love will always win but enough is enough,” the shop wrote in the caption for the Facebook video that shows the brutal attack. “Due to the windows being smashed out again and a fire, we are forced to cancel our event. We tried. And we’re sorry.”



The Tulsa World reported that police have a person of interest. The arson case may be charged as a felony, Tulsa Fire Department spokesperson Andy Little told the newspaper. Though the fire did minimal damage, “if [someone] intentionally set a fire and we have to respond, they’re causing us to have to go into danger that wouldn’t have normally been there,” Little said.

The person allegedly left a note on a business next to the donut shop with “Bible verses and hateful rhetoric,” according to the newspaper.