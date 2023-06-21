Advertisement
As Carlson and those close to him have previously explained, Lombardi and he became estranged after she and his father separated. Carlson’s father got remarried to Swanson frozen chicken heiress Patricia Swanson, who legally adopted Carlson and his brother. After Lombardi’s death in 2011, her handwritten will was uncovered in 2013, and in it, she left Carlson and his brother just $1 each. To be clear, this wasn’t for any lack of wealth on Lombardi’s end—she, too, had been an heiress from a wealthy family. She left Carlson just $1 because she doesn’t seem to have liked him. Fair!

​​”Lisa [Lombardi] was basically sort of a hippie and a free spirit. She was very liberal and she did not agree with Tucker’s politics,” an attorney who represented Lombardi’s husband and his family told Insider last year. “But she stuck the will in the book, everyone forgot about it, and then she passed away.”

Before the will was uncovered, Carlson and his brother received about a third of Lombardi’s assets (split between them and her surviving husband, Michael Vaughan). A brief legal fight ensued between the Carlsons and Vaughan after the discovery of Lombardi’s handwritten will, but a court ultimately ruled several times that the Carlsons could keep the wealth they’d inherited, despite how Lombardi had only left them $1 each.

Carlson’s disavowals of Lombardi and his emphasis on their lack of a relationship, of course, would probably mean a lot more if he and his brother hadn’t fought so hard to inherit her wealth nonetheless. But either way, it does sort of explain his deeply ingrained hatred of women.