Trump's Large Adult Sons (and Daughters) Are Still Costing Taxpayers Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars

Photo : Alex Wong ( Getty Images )

Despite leaving the White House and more or less receding from public view, the Trump children are still costing American taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars in additional security costs.

According to documents obtained by the watchdog group Citizens for Ethics, and reported on by the Guardian, Trump’s children—together with their spouses—reportedly ran up a $140,000 bill in Secret Service costs the month after Joe Biden’s inauguration.

While it’s standard for the president and his spouse to receive lifelong Secret Service protection, family members (save for children under 16) lose theirs after the presidency. Trump, however, mandated that the Secret Service provide these for his four children and two of their spouses for six months post-White House.

It’s worth noting that Obama and Clinton both sought similar protection extensions after their presidencies, but their children were notably younger. The bulk of the expenses appear to have gone toward maintaining a “breakneck speed of travel,” the watchdog report says, amounting to more than $52,000 in transportation costs and $88,678.39 in hotel stays.

This, understandably I think, seems particularly Trumpian: Jared and Ivanka reportedly took a 10-day vacation in Utah, which somehow cost $62,599 in hotels alone before spending a month in Miami and some time at Trump’s Bedminster property; Eric and Lara made it to Briarcliff, New York City, Miami, and Palm Beach; and Don Jr. triangulated between the city, upstate New York, and Long Island.

If they keep it up, they will have cost taxpayers roughly $1 million by the end of the six months.