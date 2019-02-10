Trump Tried to Pull Some Sleazy Reality TV Sweeps Week Stunt With Grieving British Parents

In a move that would have been rejected from even the sleaziest, most exploitative reality TV franchise of the mid 2000s, the Trump administration attempted to engineer a surprise meeting for the cameras between the grieving parents of a 19-year-old British man killed in a car crash and the diplomat’s wife who was involved in the accident and immediately fled the country.

Literally what in the fuck is wrong with these people?

The New York Times reported on the extremely upsetting surprise that awaited Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, who have come to the United States to demand the return of Anne Sacoolas to the United Kingdom, when they got to the White House to meet with Trump:

Anne Sacoolas, 42, the wife of an American diplomat and the driver involved in the crash that killed their son, was in an adjacent room, waiting to meet them. The police in England said she had fled the country while claiming immunity. Britain and the United States have been involved in a diplomatic tug of war ever since. Mr. Trump, a former reality television star well versed in the language of staging a spectacle for the cameras, had another surprise. Members of the White House press corps were in another room. Apparently they were waiting to record any meeting between the grieving parents and the woman they had pleaded with in teary television interviews to return to Britain to face the police and to meet them so they could get answers.

The couple said no. “We would still love to meet with her,” said Charles, “but it has to be on our terms and on U.K. soil,” adding, “She needs to come back and face the justice system.” The Northamptonshire police have said they suspect Sacoolas was driving on the wrong side of the road at the time of the accident.

This stories continues to unfold even as a British family has been detained for days, for accidentally crossing the border between the U.S. and Canada. It’s almost as though, on top of everything else, the Trump administration is determined to undermine the relationship with America’s closest ally, which is weird, considering that the GOP would run the zombie corpse of Winston Churchill as its presidential candidate if possible.