Trump Shockingly Takes Credit for Covid Vaccine That Was Someone Else's Idea

A heavy breathing congested- ass Donald Trump arose from underneath his bedsheets Friday afternoon to fire off a couple of baseless claims in the Rose Garden, reminding us all what we’ll be missing when he’s gone. The press conference to update the public on the largely fake operation to speed rush a vaccine, Operation Warpspeed, was the first time the president been seen in public since several new outlets called the 2020 election for Joe Biden. Trump, who has been laying the groundwork to contest the results is making a last-ditch effort to endear himself to the American people using the only card he’s got left: a covid vaccine.

On Monday, drug company Pfizer announced they’d created a vaccine candidate that was “more than 90% effective” in preventing covid-19 infection in human test subjects who had not previously been infected. Donald Trump is now taking credit for the vaccine claiming it came about as a result of Operation Warp Speed. Pfizer, responded with a hefty, Warp who? Don’t know her. Donald Trump did not forget this slight and referred to Pfizer’s denial of Operation Warp Speed as an “unfortunate mistake.” In reality, Pfizer did not accept money from the government to develop the vaccine but does have a partnership under the Operation to be a potential supplier. Potato, pota hto.

None of these technicalities stopped Trump from acting like Warp Speed was his personal brainchild and the best thing to happen to vaccines since the invention of the syringe. “Operation Warp Speed is unequaled and unrivaled anywhere in the world,” Trump said forgetting that New Zealand is a place in the world. As a nice cherry on top to really make the entire press conference unwatchable, Trump referred to the covid vaccine as the “China virus vaccine.” His full speech can, unfortunately, be seen here. [C-SPAN]

Outgoing president and alleged crime guy Donald Trump is also wondering if he can pardon himself for non-existent crimes that he definitely did not commit either before or during his presidency. Former White House aides tell CNN that Trump has been asking about self-pardons since 2017. “Trump even asked if he could issue pardons preemptively for things people could be charged with in the future,” CNN reports.

Once he is dragged out of the White House kicking and screaming like an errant child leaving the McDonald’s ball pit earlier than promised, Trump will be staring down the barrel of six pending lawsuits. One of which is coming from his own niece Mary Trump, who sued him in September, alleging that he and other members of the Trump family committed fraud to keep Mary from getting her share of Trump’s father’s estate once he died. Hope Donny has been saving his pennies for a good lawyer! [CNN]

