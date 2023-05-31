The 2024 presidential campaign trail from hell continues apace. In one camp, we have Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) whining that former President Trump didn’t give him an “attaboy” for winning reelection, and in the other, we have former President Donald Trump openly waging war on his now-former favorite white women for turning on him.



Trump launched into a rant on Tuesday against former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany for supposedly misrepresenting his poll numbers on Fox News Tonight, showing numbers that put Trump a meager 25 points above DeSantis instead of 34. “Kayleigh ‘Milktoast’ McEnany just gave out the wrong poll numbers on FoxNews,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. (The expression is “milquetoast,” but “milktoast” is also pretty funny.) He then insinuated that she did this on purpose: “While 25 is great, it’s not 34. She knew the number was corrected upwards by the group that did the poll. The RINOS & Globalists can have her. FoxNews should only use REAL Stars!!!”

As of Wednesday afternoon, McEnany hasn’t publicly addressed Trump’s very direct attack on her yet. But a number of conservative icons have since come to her defense, including transphobic bigot attorney Jenna Ellis, who formerly served as a legal advisor to Trump. At the same time that Ellis on Tuesday retweeted posts supporting McEnany, Ellis, who’s also shared posts suggesting support for DeSantis, vented about supposed attacks from her from the Trump camp recently.

“Team Trump is pushing a lie that I’ve been divorced 3x. It’s false. So why THIS lie?” Ellis wrote. “They want to destroy my character and make me seem untrustworthy and… ‘disloyal.’ It’s the lowest form of political attack but that’s all they have. It’s no better than leftists.”

Ellis charged that Trump and his base have been launching “character attacks against everyone who supports or even accurately praises DeSantis” and that this approach “will backfire spectacularly” against the former president. The conservative lawyer added that she “lived with way worse personal threats during my time representing President Trump.”

A scroll of Ellis’ Twitter shows she retweets and tweets at Christina Pushaw, a senior DeSantis aide who got into it with a 16-year-old Trump supporter last week, fairly often.

All of this marks a pretty jarring 180 for the former president, whose presidency was bolstered by the support of very vocal white woman loyalists like Ellis and McEnany. Data from the last couple presidential elections shows Trump cleaned up with white female voters, and it surely didn’t hurt that he was surrounded by the smiling faces of women like McEnany, Ellis, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Kellyanne Conway, Hope Hicks, and, of course, his women’s rights czar daughter Ivanka, throughout his presidency.

But clearly, something’s shifted on the 2024 presidential campaign trail, and Trump may now be find himself in the market for some new white women surrogates. He’s made enemies of Ellis and McEnany, Huckabee Sanders has her hands full supporting child labor in Arkansas and making stupid videos about beer, and Ivanka has recused herself from politics (read: finally reached her tipping point of embarrassment over her dad). But I have no doubt that Trump will easily be able to recruit some new white women pals who aren’t yet aware that, yes, the leopard will also eventually eat their faces too.