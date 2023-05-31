Ellis charged that Trump and his base have been launching “character attacks against everyone who supports or even accurately praises DeSantis” and that this approach “will backfire spectacularly” against the former president. The conservative lawyer added that she “lived with way worse personal threats during my time representing President Trump.”

A scroll of Ellis’ Twitter shows she retweets and tweets at Christina Pushaw, a senior DeSantis aide who got into it with a 16-year-old Trump supporter last week, fairly often.

All of this marks a pretty jarring 180 for the former president, whose presidency was bolstered by the support of very vocal white woman loyalists like Ellis and McEnany. Data from the last couple presidential elections shows Trump cleaned up with white female voters, and it surely didn’t hurt that he was surrounded by the smiling faces of women like McEnany, Ellis, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Kellyanne Conway, Hope Hicks, and, of course, his women’s rights czar daughter Ivanka, throughout his presidency.

But clearly, something’s shifted on the 2024 presidential campaign trail, and Trump may now be find himself in the market for some new white women surrogates. He’s made enemies of Ellis and McEnany, Huckabee Sanders has her hands full supporting child labor in Arkansas and making stupid videos about beer, and Ivanka has recused herself from politics (read: finally reached her tipping point of embarrassment over her dad). But I have no doubt that Trump will easily be able to recruit some new white women pals who aren’t yet aware that, yes, the leopard will also eventually eat their faces too.