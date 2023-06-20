Trump offered a predictable non-answer, claiming that he “hired ten to one that were fantastic,” despite how nearly every prominent member of his administration has denounced him. “For every one you say, I had 10 that love us,” he claimed, before going on a tangent about ISIS (“I knocked out ISIS, I defeated ISIS. They said, Mattis, it will take three years, and I don’t think we can do it. I did it in a period of like four weeks.”)

It’s been a lingering question for years how Trump could hire the same people he now calls “losers” and “dumb as a rock,” and certainly, how this reflects on his judgment. But at this point, there are arguably more pressing questions—like, say, why he would suggest his supporters were justified in threatening to hang Pence on Jan. 6, 2021, or perhaps why so many of the men he’s appointed are alleged abusers. Then again, I doubt he’d have great answers to those questions either.