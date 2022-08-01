Donald Trump—the former president who inherited $413 million from his father, who decorated his apartment to emulate the Palace of Versailles, and who decided he needed to add diamonds to his 24-carat gold front door—said Brittney Griner, the WNBA star who has been detained in Russia for four and a half months, is “spoiled” and deserves to stay there.

Trump said on the Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show this weekend that Griner “knew you don’t go in there loaded up with drugs, and she admitted it,” referring to her guilty plea for carrying 0.7 grams of cannabis oil in her luggage.



He added that President Joe Biden should not trade Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer imprisoned in the U.S., for the return of Griner and U.S. Marine Paul Whalen. “I assume she admitted it without too much force because it is what it is, and it certainly doesn’t seem like a very good trade, does it?” Trump said. Bout is “absolutely one of the worst in the world, and he’s gonna be given his freedom because a potentially spoiled person goes into Russia loaded up with drugs.”

“Now we’re supposed to get her out,” Trump continued, “and she makes, you know, a lot of money. We’re supposed to get her out for an absolute killer and one of the biggest arms dealers in the world. Killed many Americans. Killed many people, and he’s going to get a free card.”

One of the funny things about Trump calling Griner “spoiled” is that he reportedly buried his ex-wife and the mother of his children, Ivana, in a bleak, humble little plot on his New Jersey golf course to avoid having to pay taxes on the property.

It’s unclear exactly how much of a tax break Trump would get from burying a single person on this land, but documents published by ProPublica show that the Trump Family Trust has “previously sought to designate a property in Hackettstown—around 20 miles from the golf course where Ivana is buried—as a non-profit cemetery company.” So the family, at the very least, is quite aware of the financial benefits of calling something a cemetery when it is very much not that.

Griner, meanwhile, was playing in Russia during the WNBA off-season because the league’s players earn so much less money than their male counterparts. Per NPR:

As of a union agreement signed in 2020, the average income of a WNBA player was less than $130,000, with salaries maxing out somewhere around $500,000. It’s a stark contrast to the salaries earned by top male NBA players, which often go up to tens of millions of dollars.

Perhaps Biden could consider trading Trump for Griner, since he’s surely been a more valuable asset to Putin than some arms dealer. One very “spoiled” American for another! I’ll start packing his bags.