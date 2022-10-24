The autumn of cheating scandals and poorly handled statements in response to said scandals rages on : Since the weekend, Travis Scott has been battling allegations that he cheated on Kylie Jenner with his alleged ex-fling, Instagram model Rojean Kar. And he’s putting up an embarrassingly weak fight.



The rumors started circulating when Kar appeared to share video proof of herself on the same set as Scott on her Instagram stories last week, which fueled speculation that the two were linking up again—years after fans in 2019 accused Scott and Kar of having an affair that (temporarily) ended his relationship with Jenner, which Kar and Scott both denied at the time. The frenzied speculation this weekend might have otherwise ended there, had Scott not felt compelled to weigh in and pour gasoline on the flames.

“An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be a closed set while I was directing a video,” Scott wrote in an Instagram story on Saturday night. “I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person.”

In response to Scott’s Saturday post, Kar seems to have (understandably) taken the suggestion that she’s just some crazy rando woman quite personally, posting a series of videos to her Instagram story insisting she’s never shown up anywhere uninvited . “What we’re not gonna do is we’re not gonna lie on me. … I pretended I didn’t know you, went along with whatever fucking narrative … no matter how much bullshit I got from it,” she said. “But to say you don’t know me and you’ve never been with me when you’ve definitely been with me, when everybody’s seen you with me, when I have pictures and videos of you with me? Come on. Come on, sir.”

Further, Kar alleged that she and Scott spent Valentine’s Day—just days after the birth of Scott and Jenner’s second (still nameless) child together—together, and Scott didn’t want her to leave. “I ran out the fucking door, and you had every single girl I know blowing me up like, ‘Travis is asking for you. Come back.’ Are we pretending that didn’t happen, too?” Then came the real zinger: “You cheat on that bitch every single fucking night. The whole f–king city sees it! Don’t do this.”

Scott, for whatever reason, can’t seem to stop himself from responding by posting and then immediately deleting rebuttals to Kar’s allegations. First, on Sunday, he posted a photo of a table with flowers, apparently from Valentine’s Day, with the caption: “If u wasn’t at this table on V day then u wasn’t with me 🙄🙄🙄🙄.” In a follow-up post, Kar appeared to threaten to spill more tea: “Maybe your brain is all scrambled from like all the Molly you take.. but you was at Gunna’s party on Feb 14th aka Valentine’s Day 😂,” she wrote, further alleging that she “had 10 missed call from your friends … soon as I left 🤔.” She didn’t need to blow him up about the drugs, too, damn!

“All this stuff is stupid, the internet doesn’t matter and I hope you guys just remember that none of it is the real world,” Kar concluded. Unable to resist taking one more swing at Jenner, she added: “The only person the internet is the real world for is Ms. Jenner because that’s how she fucking eats.”

Scott has since posted and deleted a comment on a post from @theshaderoom recapping the drama from a woman who claimed she’s worked with Scott for the last eight years, who called Kar “delusional.”

The KarJenner machine has yet to acknowledge any of this, unsurprisingly, but that hasn’t stopped social media users from speculating about Jenner and Scott’s relationship, and whether Jenner is doomed to follow in Khloe Kardashian’s footsteps. Fans even recirculated a week-old Instagram post from Kar captioned, “tell her to be me for halloween since she wants you to love her so bad 🙂.” In response to the whole debacle, one viral Sunday tweet posited: “So Kylie’s been going through the same shit as Khloe, only difference is that they made Khloé’s business public.”

This is hardly the first public controversy surrounding Jenner and Scott’s relationship, coming just over a year after Jenner publicly responded to reports that she and Scott are in an open relationship. “you guys really just make up anything,” she tweeted last May, with a screenshot of the claims. Of course, had she not denied the rumors back then, she might’ve given Scott an easy out, today.

Jenner has famously stood by Scott through quite a bit, starting with the first round of rumors that he cheated on her with Kar in 2019, and of course, remaining at his side following the Astroworld tragedy that ultimately killed 10 last November. Thus far, Jenner doesn’t seem particularly fazed by this latest scandal, but TBD on that. Wearing my Kris Jenner hat, I could possibly see this as the perfect material for The Kardashians season 3.