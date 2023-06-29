Travis Scott Could Face Criminal Charges for Fatal Astroworld Crowd Crush

More than a year and a half after Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival culminated in 10 fatalities and thousands of injuries, a grand jury has been convened in Texas to consider indicting the rapper and others involved. When a decision will be determined is unknown and, according to the Houston Chronicle, it could take “hours or even days.”

The Chronicle reported that prosecutors and Hous ton police detectives involved in the investigation of the deadly concert were seen at the courthouse on Thursday, as was Scott’s attorney, Kent Schaffer, and a lawyer for Brent Silberstein, the festival manager.

“There’s no telling how long it will take but we’re confident that they will agree that Travis committed no crimes,” Schaffer commented to Reuters. “Nothing Travis did or failed to do fits within the Texas criminal code.”

As a result of a fatal crowd surge at the concert—one of the deadlines in history—10 people (including a 10-year-old boy) were killed by compressive asphyxiation. A May 2022 filing also cited that 4,900 people (a significantly higher total than what was previously recorded) were injured; 732 attendees claiming they required “extensive medical treatment,” while 1,649 sought less extensive care. An additional 540 people were listed as “other.” What constitutes “medical treatment” is unclear, and could range from hospitalizations to treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder.

Scott has a history of inciting pandemonium similar to that seen at Astroworld, and has previously pled guilty to charges stemming from his encouragement of fans to rush the stage.

Scott claimed he never heard the screams of Astroworld attendees being crushed. “It’s like a sea to you,” he said in an interview months after the tragedy. “You got lights, you got sound, you got pyro, you got your in-ears [audio monitors]...you got your mic, you got your music, you got your band.”

Regardless of what the Texas grand jury decides, Scott is already facing several other lawsuits. Shanazia Williamson and Jarawd Owens, an Ohio couple who suffered a miscarriage as a result of the surge, are among those who’ve filed suit against Scott; Astroworld promoters Live Nation and ScoreMore; and other entities involved in putting on the concert: “While in attendance at the festival, Shanazia was trampled and crushed resulting in horrific injuries and ultimately the death of her and Jarawd’s unborn child,” their lawsuit says. “In addition, Shanazia sustained injuries to her shoulder, back, leg, chest, stomach and other parts of her body.”

