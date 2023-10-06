Travis Kelce's Mom on Hanging With Taylor Swift: 'It Was OK'

The voice of reason is coming from inside the box. I repeat, the voice of reason is coming from inside the box!! This morning on Today, the world’s most famous mom from Cleveland dished to Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie about one Ms . Taylor Swift.

Nearly two weeks ago, Donna Kelce was joined by Swift in the sky box to watch her son, Travis Kelce, toss the pig skin around on ye old football field. “What was she like? So you got to know her a little bit, go to sit with her for a couple games? How was it? ” Savannah asked, so excited she barely could get a full sentence out. Shaking her head, Donna flatly responded, “It was OK.”

OK! ! W hat a normal response! From the mom of a guy Taylor is probably (?) boning. To be fair: A ny more enthusiasm, though welcomed by the masses, would have been very weird! I’ll bet it was only OK. They watched a football game together. Donna does that every single week.

Hoda, fully folded in half trying to get closer to Donna, tried to push for a bit more of an answer from her. “We’ve both met her and always been sort of delighted by her,” Hoda said. “Yeah,” Donna responded, shifting her eyes.

“It’s fairly new, so I don’t like to talk about it,” Donna had said a bit earlier in the conversation. “It’s just one of those things where you know, obviously everybody saw me. I was in the boxes with her and it’s just another thing that’s amped up my life.”

The hosts couldn’t help themselves, though, and asked one more time if she thought Taylor and Travis are actually dating. “I honestly can’t tell you. It’s just too new,” Donna offered.

In a world where the Empire State Building joked about lighting up in red and white in honor of condiments Taylor Swift might have dipped her chicken in, anything less than full blown obsession comes across as a dismissal. But my guess is that Donna is just expertly sticking to her media training, rather than shading Swift in any way. In any case, she wasn’t on the Today show to talk Taylor: She has a new collab with KIND bars to promote. Let the woman work!