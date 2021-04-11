Tragically, 'Drivers License' Singer Olivia Rodrigo Has Gotten a Parking Ticket

Photo : Richard Shotwell/Invision ( AP )

It’s not ironic, it’s not paradoxical, it’s...something else: Olivia Rodrigo, best known for her no. 1 hit “Drivers License,” has gotten slapped with a parking ticket.

“Damn this driving shit isn’t all fun and games,” Rodrigo, 18, wrote in an Instagram story on Sunday, beside a photo of her holding the Los Angeles parking ticket.

Rodrigo got her license last year, but only after four tries, according to Billboard. The first time her road test was cancelled because of covid, the second time due to a conflict with shooting High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and the third time because the horn on her mother’s car didn’t work, which the driving instructor said made the car unsafe to use for the test.

After a successful fourth try, Rodrigo celebrated with a since-deleted Instagram post where she wrote, “I can drive around the suburbs alone and cry to I miss you I’m sorry like a true American!!!!!” (referring to the Gracie Abrams song).

Within the first year of getting my license I scraped a car that stalled in the middle of a two-lane road and hit a parked car backing out of my own driveway. If the only driving violation Rodrigo has gotten so far is a parking ticket, I think she’s doing pretty well. And to my best knowledge as a lifelong New Yorker (suburbs and city), a parking ticket is practically a rite of passage in L.A.

