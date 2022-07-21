Former members of the Trump administration continue to prove that the White House was staffed with the absolute worst people we could have imagined—it was an around-the-clock game show of who could be the biggest idiot in the room (which would have been way more entertaining if it hadn’t actually shredded the fabric of American democracy). The latest in this parade of egotistical buffoons: Garrett Ziegler, a former aide to Peter Navarro, the former assistant to former President Donald Trump.

Ziegler met with the House Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot on Tuesday. Afterward, he live-streamed a tirade on Telegram against the panel— calling them Soviet Union communists and accusing them of being anti-white—and against his female former colleagues. Clips of the reportedly 27-minute-long rant were recorded and posted to Twitter, where they unsurprisingly have gone viral.

The 26-year-old staffer said the only reason the House panel is “going after” him is his youth. “I have no sort of army to hit back at them...because I’m the young guy in the room and they’re not even going after any other young people,” he said, adding that “the other young people in the White House are total hoes and thots like Cassidy Hutchinson and this Alyssa Farah hoe bag who are just terrible.”

Hutchinson, 26, who served as assistant to former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, gave damning testimony to the House committee, and Farah Griffin, who served as White House director of strategic communications, has cooperated with the panel.

The committee likely wanted to interview Ziegler for escorting a few Trump allies—Sidney Powell, Michael Flynn, and former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne—into the Oval Office for the infamous Dec. 18, 2020, meeting in which Trump’s aides got into a screaming match with Powell and Flynn over the latter’s suggestions that voting machines were rigged and Trump should declare martial law.

“They’re Bolsheviks so they probably do hate the American founders and most white people in general. This is a bolshevistic, anti white campaign,” Ziegler said of the nine-member congressional panel, which is led by Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Black Democrat from Mississippi.

“I’m the least racist person that many of you have ever met by the way,” Ziegler added. (It’s always a good sign when they have to remind you.) “I have no bigotry, I just try to see the world for where it is.” In a separate Telegram post, Ziegler has called the Jan. 6 insurrection “one of the greatest orchestrated false flags in history,” according to CNN.

In another clip, Ziegler said he wasn’t a “fame f*g” and then railed against Ben Shaprio. A conservative who visibly hates Ben Shapiro gives you the best idea of exactly what kind of “conservative” Ziegler—who went on to say Shapiro is selling “solar yarmulkes”—is.



On Thursday morning, the Republican Accountability Project tweeted more screenshots of Ziegler’s social media activity, which include racist and anti-Semitic posts. The account also pointed out that he was a featured speaker at Nick Fuentes’ AFPAC conference. So in addition to being a sexist, Ziegler also is a racist, a bigot, and a white nationalist. Shocker.