Tori Spelling is the Ideal Spokesmodel For Debt Cancellation

Tori Spelling, facing what appears to be a longtime difficulty maintaining her finances, had money seized from her bank account recently, as US Weekly reports. Prior to the ruling from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in April, the actress’s debts to American Express grew to nearly $90,000. The press has fixated on Spelling and husband Dean McDermott’s money issues since at least 2016, when the credit card company filed a lawsuit against the couple, ordering Spelling to pay back what she owed. (“Fucking move on,” Scotto once said, noting it was “so unclassy” to ask about a celebrity couple’s financial issues.)

In any case, more recently, Spelling faced a bit of backlash when she charged fans $95 for a virtual meet-and-greet during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. Jezebel salutes Spelling for her entrepreneurial spirit, but wonders whether it might be more in her personal interest to use her platform to advocate for the cancellation of all debt.



In the increasingly strange and uncomfortable story of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s divorce, lawyers have brought forth a building staffer in an attempt to substantiate an attorney’s claims that Heard had been having an affair with Elon Musk, of all people. In testimony presented over video chat in the ninth day of Depp’s libel suit against The Sun for referring to the actor as a “wife beater,” a building employee said Musk visited a “few times a week” and that he would “always visit when Mr. Depp was not at home.”

Musk and Heard have previously denied that their relationship began before the latter split from her then-husband. What Heard’s extra marital affairs have to do with Depp’s libel case—even if those affairs were allegedly taken up with a walking anti-trust suit—is really anyone’s guess.

