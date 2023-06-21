Advertisement

On Tuesday, Spelling was photographed wearing a shirt reading “Boys Lie,” the same brand Ariana Madix wore to the Vanderpump reunion taping in March after news broke about her split. Mark my words: There are no coincidences in the world of staged paparazzi photos. If Spelling was surprised by McDermott’s announcement, she wasn’t so sidelined that she couldn’t set up a brand partnership within two days to profit off of it.

Splash News, the same photo agency that snapped Spelling, also secured pics of McDermott moving items, including two hockey sticks, into a storage unit. Nothing says “very very heavy heart” like a Canadian having to relocate his two hockey sticks. Excellent prop work to all involved.

Should they actually be divorcing, then I’m glad they’re escaping the toxic mold. If it’s all a promo for a new reality show or something, I hope it gets them enough money to get out of their toxic mold house. Whatever the outcome of this might be, it’s now a meta-performance that I am invested in.