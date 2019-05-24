Image: Getty

More evidence that the death of retail is upon us: Topshop and Topman’s London-based parent company, Arcadia Group, has filed for bankruptcy in the U.S., the Wall Street Journal reports. The timeline to clear out stores is immediate; the liquidation sales could start as soon as this weekend, a surprising heel-turn for a store whose first U.S. openings, just a decade ago, were met with excitement and celebratory fanfare among young fashion acolytes.



Topshop sales have been suffering due to competition from other fast-fashion, online-savvy retailers like Asos, according to Business Insider. The chain also took a hit when the owner of Topshop, Sir Philip Green, was accused of sexual misconduct in October 2018. Along with accusations of racism and employee harassment, the allegations led to customer boycotts of Topshop, resulting in the decline of Green’s personal fortune as well, reportedly by half.

In May, the Sunday Times removed Green from its “rich list,” indicating that he was no longer a billionaire, and calling Arcadia Group “worthless.” The Guardian reported further on the allegations against Green: