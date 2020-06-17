Too Hot to Handle's Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey, Who Apparently Were Still Together, Broke Up

Screenshot : Francesca Farago Instagram

Too Hot to Handle’s Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey—the popular, delinquent couple on the reality tv dating show who cost the rest of the group tens of thousands of dollars which was somehow okay with the cast by the end because they found “true love” with one another—has broken up. I didn’t even realize they were still together, but with no spin-off in the works for them, what’s the point of continuing to date, anyway?

Advertisement

Farago announced the news in a six-minute YouTube vlog in which she tears up at one point , claiming it was Jowsey who initiated the breakup. He no longer wanted to do the long-distance thing (he’s an Aussie in Los Angeles; s he’s a model in Vancouver), nor did he want to publicly announce their breakup because “there were rumors and accusations being brought up from people and he didn’t want to validate those things,” she explains. She agreed because she believed they were only taking a break and that when she finally moved to L.A. they would rekindle things.

“I’m deciding to come forward with this video to just announce that we’re not together and we’re not getting back together to solidify that in my own brain,” she says in the video. “I didn’t want to believe it because how could you have a wedding ring folder with someone, and how could you propose to someone, but you’re also saying, ‘I can’t be with someone because of the distance’? It makes me feel like I was being played.”

She seems genuinely distraught—also, an engagement? way to slide that one in there—and I feel for her. But I’m also reminded of the character Jowsey portrayed on screen: a playful liar and a manipulative friend. Sure, he had his charismatic quirks, but I dubbed him my nemesis then and I’m doing it again now! She’s better off, even if the love is dead.