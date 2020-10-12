Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website
Dirt Bag

Tom Parker of The Wanted Has Been Diagnosed With Terminal Brain Cancer

mollyosberg
Molly Osberg
Filed to:the wanted
the wantedjennifer anistonronnie hawk
4
Save
Illustration for article titled Tom Parker of The Wanted Has Been Diagnosed With Terminal Brain Cancer
Photo: Christopher Polk (Getty Images)

Tom Parker of the British boy band The Wanted announced Monday on Instagram he had been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. “There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a brain tumour and I’m already undergoing treatment,” the 32-year-old wrote in a joint statement with his wife, the actor Kelsey Hardwick. “We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way,” the couple added.

Advertisement

According to the interview in OK! Magazine, Parker first visited doctors six weeks ago after experiencing a series of unexplained seizures and was eventually diagnoses with stage four glioblastoma. Life expectancy after this terminal diagnosis typically ranges from three to 18 months.

“I take his phone away from him,” Hardwick told OK!, “because otherwise he will sit there and Google things and then end up in a hole. The more you Google, the worse possible stuff it throws at you, and that’s not good for anyone.” [The Guardian]

Advertisement

Ronnie Hawk, the 20-year-old Disney star best known for her role in the sitcom “Stuck in the Middle,” has been charged following an arrest for domestic violence in July. As some cops told TMZ, Hawk allegedly followed boyfriend Miles Fallon out of the house during an argument and chased him through a parking lot with a knife. Hawk is said to be facing charges of domestic battery, assault with a deadly weapon, and brandishing a knife. [TMZ]

G/O Media may get a commission
Nirvana by Bellesa
Nirvana by Bellesa
Use the promo code INVENTORY!

Just give the dog a reasonable name, Jennifer:

Advertisement
  •  MMA enthusiast Joe Giudice is dating a lawyer in Italy and Teresa Giudice appears to be feeling something between happiness and genuine relief. [Hollywood Life]
  • Emma Roberts and Garret Hedlund came to the rescue of a motorcyclist struck by a Prius during an outing on Sunday. [E! Online]
  • The cast of the recently cancelled GLOW would like you to vote. [People]
  • Emily in Paris star Lucas Bravo admits the French critics might kind of have a point. [People]
Molly Osberg

Molly Osberg is a Senior Reporter with G/O Media.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

White Women Reportedly Furious That Bill Burr Reminded Them That We're White

There's Not Going to Be a Debate, Get Over It!!!

Sick Man Holds Bleak Event

Interview With a Woman Who Recently Had an Abortion at 32 Weeks

DISCUSSION

rhondaadeal
I heart Westies

I’m not familiar with Parker or The Wanted, but my dad died from a glioblastoma. They are in for some terrible times. I wish him and his wife strength and comfort. 