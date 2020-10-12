Tom Parker of The Wanted Has Been Diagnosed With Terminal Brain Cancer

Photo : Christopher Polk ( Getty Images )

Tom Parker of the British boy band The Wanted announced Mon day on Instagram he had been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. “There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a brain tumour and I’m already undergoing treatment,” the 32-year-old wrote in a joint statement with his wife, the actor Kelsey Hardwick. “We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way,” the couple added.



According to the interview in OK! Magazine, Parker first visited doctors six weeks ago after experiencing a series of unexplained seizures and was eventually diagnoses with stage four glioblastoma. Life expectancy after this terminal diagnosis typically ranges from three to 18 months.

“I take his phone away from him,” Hardwick told OK!, “because otherwise he will sit there and Google things and then end up in a hole. The more you Google, the worse possible stuff it throws at you, and that’s not good for anyone.” [The Guardian]

Ronnie Hawk, the 20-year-old Disney star best known for her role in the sitcom “Stuck in the Middle,” has been charged following an arrest for domestic violence in July. As some cops told TMZ, Hawk allegedly followed boyfriend Miles Fallon out of the house during an argument and chased him through a parking lot with a knife. Hawk is said to be facing charges of domestic battery, assault with a deadly weapon, and brandishing a knife. [TMZ]

Just give the dog a reasonable name, Jennifer:

MMA enthusiast Joe Giudice is dating a lawyer in Italy and Teresa Giudice appears to be feeling something between happiness and genuine relief. [ Hollywood Life]

is dating a lawyer in Italy and appears to be feeling something between happiness and genuine relief. [ Emma Roberts and Garret Hedlund came to the rescue of a motorcyclist struck by a Prius during an outing on Sunday. [ E! Online

and came to the rescue of a motorcyclist struck by a Prius during an outing on Sunday. [ The cast of the recently cancelled GLOW would like you to vote. [ People