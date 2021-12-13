Sunday night was a rough one for TV watchers or anyone with access to Twitter, who may have spent the weekend trying to figure out why Nancy Reagan was trending. But as the good book says, joy cometh in the morning and this is doubly true on this particular day when millions celebrate the birth of Taylor Allison Swift. Swift turns 32 today and is continuing to thrive after what have arguably been the three most significant years in her career. She put Scooter Braun’s business in the streets, released two pandemic albums, and also released a 10-minute track that will have the girls quaking for the next 10 years.
Many of Swift’s naysayers who choose to compare her approach to her 30s to Adele’s will likely take this sacred day to continue their campaign over Swift’s “immaturity” or “pettiness” because she is still singing non-serious songs about her exes. But to that I say, with my whole chest, literally, everyone is making music about their exes and not everything is going to be a goddamn Shakespearean level tragedy so just get over it. Different strokes for different folks!
Anyway, happy birthday to Miss Taylor who still will not accept my many attempts to become her friends and or personal assistant.
- Jennifer Lopez got a cat for some reason. [Us Weekly]
- Armie Hammer has left a treatment facility where he was seeking help for his alcohol and drug misuse. Hammer is still under investigation after a rape allegation was brought against him in March of this year. [People]
- (Silk Sonic voice) This. Bitch. [We Got This Covered]
- Elon Musk has somehow become Time’s person of the year for the planet earth. He is still rigging the election to win Mars’ person of the year. [Time]
- Kim Cattrall knows how you feel about And Just Like That and she feels those feelings. [Cosmopolitan]
- Kim Kardashian West passed her baby bar exam. Whatever that means. [Twitter]
- I’m still not over this life-affirming video of Sam Kerr dealing with an unruly fan. [CNN]
- Naomie Harris says she was groped by a well-known actor during an audition and although multiple saw this incident take place, no one said anything. [Indiewire]
- Marvel fans are locked in a heated debate over whether or not the latest installment of Black Panther should recast T’Challa, originally played by Chadwick Boseman. After Boseman’s death, Kevin Feige vowed no one else would be cast in the role. [New York Post]