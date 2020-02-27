To All the Boys' Anna Cathcart Explains How to Weed Out Fake Friends

As a teen who juggles 3:30 a.m. call times on film sets with a high school workload, Anna Cathcart knows a few things about maintaining friendships in the thick of fame: “I’m all over the place all the time,” she says. “I’ll tell my friends, ‘If I don’t text you all the time, or if we don’t have time to FaceTime, it’s actually because I don’t have time!’”



The abundance of social media makes it easier to keep in touch, but is it harder to make time? H ow do you tell who’s real or fake in your circle? Cathcart has tips. “If you don’t feel comfortable with this person or you can’t totally act like yourself around them, that’s definitely a big, red flag.”

Watch the video above for more on how she keeps it real... as best as possible.