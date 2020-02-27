A Supposedly Feminist Website
VideoLet Me Help You With That

To All the Boys' Anna Cathcart Explains How to Weed Out Fake Friends

Joyzel Acevedo
Filed to:squad goals
squad goalsanna cathcartto all the boys i've loved beforelet me help you with that
As a teen who juggles 3:30 a.m. call times on film sets with a high school workload, Anna Cathcart knows a few things about maintaining friendships in the thick of fame: “I’m all over the place all the time,” she says. “I’ll tell my friends, ‘If I don’t text you all the time, or if we don’t have time to FaceTime, it’s actually because I don’t have time!’”

The abundance of social media makes it easier to keep in touch, but is it harder to make time? How do you tell who’s real or fake in your circle? Cathcart has tips. “If you don’t feel comfortable with this person or you can’t totally act like yourself around them, that’s definitely a big, red flag.”

Watch the video above for more on how she keeps it real... as best as possible.

Joyzel Acevedo

Creative Producer and a Cubanasa from the 305. We outchea (but more than likely inside playing Pokémon).

