Timothée Chalamet Supremacy Continues Apace

Timothée Chalamet will be co- hosting this year’s Met Gala, which, to Anna Wintour’s great chagrin, will take place not tomorrow (the first Monday in May), but in September. And not even the first Monday in September! The sacrilege.

This is all according to Page Six, which had previously reported that designer Tom Ford and celebrity poet Amanda Gorman would be co-hosting the event as well, which makes this an interesting assortment of hosts if the outlet’s sourcing holds up.

Nonetheless, just as most of Hollywood seems helpless to resist putting Chalamet in every third or so blockbuster film, if you’re the organizers of the Met Gala, it’ s hard to see a downside to throwing Chalamet into the mix. And of course he’s fashionable. So!

Is there anything Kendall Jenner loves more than pranking her family members by telling them she’s pregnant, engaged, or both? Doubtful!

Real heads— though I’m loath to identify myself as such— remember when Kendall appeared on Khloé Kardashian’s brief-lived talk show, Kocktails with Khloé, and attempted to convince Kim Kardashian that she was pregnant as part of some kind of drinking game (I think). In any case, it didn’t work then , and it didn’t work this time either , when she tried to pull the same prank on her sisters while on Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh YouTube show.

When Kendall FaceTimed her sisters wearing someone else’s wedding ring, Kylie Jenner immediately called her out for lying since the ring didn’t fit. Kim called Jenner’s bluff too, but promised she would play along if other famil members asked about it . And Khloé asked, “Why would you do that to us?”

Earlier in the show, Kendall managed to convince her mom she was pregnant, but Khloé’s point still stands. Why does Kendall keep doing this? It’s boring! Get a new bit!