Time Is a Flat, Fuzzy, Suede Circle Made in Australia

Misc. Goss

Time Is a Flat, Fuzzy, Suede Circle Made in Australia

joansummers
Joan Summers
Filed to:uggs
uggs
Save
Illustration for article titled Time Is a Flat, Fuzzy, Suede Circle Made in Australia
Image: Backgrid, Getty (Getty Images)

Uggs, that oft-called up reference point of the aughts, are back. And in a big way!

In my feeble memory of the 2000s, the ginormous slippers once grazed the feet of almost every high school enemy I had. They lined the pre-notoriety closets of Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian and adorned the feet of the highest-profile celebrities. It’s almost laughable, in retrospect, how prophetic it all was. One of the most coveted fashion symbols of the time were clunky, suede slippers, paired not with pajamas, but otherwise “fashionable” outfits. If only the world had a collective need for comfort and coziness right now.

Over at the Times style section this morning, writer Max Berlinger decreed: Uggs are back, bitch! (Well, he said an approximation of that, in the stiff Times house style.) In a report on the boots’ relaunch, he documented the reinvention within the company that has seen Uggs migrate off TJ Maxx discount racks, and back into the halls of the fashion elite. Rihanna and Y/Project were early adopters of the new look, among a roster of designers and collaborators that now boasts the likes of Jeremy Scott, Molly Goddard, Phillip Lim, Eckhaus Latta, and the undeniable king of this new fashion world, Telfar Clemens. Of his own collaboration with Uggs, set to be released in 2021, Clemens told the Times: “They are basically an accessible luxury. It’s a Christmas list thing for hundreds of thousands of people. That’s the sort of space we want to occupy.”

So, with the boots back, and on track to be more popular than ever before, I feel it’s only just to look back on the style’s nearly 20-year history, and some of the celebrities of yesteryear that rocked them literally wherever they went. Some of them are Uggs. Some are just copycats pretending to be Uggs.

Enjoy!

Joan Summers

local gossip

Advertisement

2 / 16

Paris Hilton in Beverly Hills. 2004.

Paris Hilton in Beverly Hills. 2004.

Illustration for article titled Time Is a Flat, Fuzzy, Suede Circle Made in Australia
Photo: FlameFlynet (Backgrid)

What a terrible outfit.

Advertisement

3 / 16

Leann Rimes at a grocery store in Aspen, Colorado. 2009.

Leann Rimes at a grocery store in Aspen, Colorado. 2009.

Illustration for article titled Time Is a Flat, Fuzzy, Suede Circle Made in Australia
Image: BACKGRID (Backgrid)

Shortly after Eddie Ciprian cheated on his wife, future Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville, he and his new boo LeAnn Rimes jetted off to Aspen, for a romantic escape from all the drama.

Advertisement

4 / 16

Pink in Beverly Hills. 2009.

Pink in Beverly Hills. 2009.

Illustration for article titled Time Is a Flat, Fuzzy, Suede Circle Made in Australia
Image: Ramey Photos (Backgrid)

This sort of explains itself, I think.

Advertisement

5 / 16

Kate Moss in West London. 2003.

Kate Moss in West London. 2003.

Illustration for article titled Time Is a Flat, Fuzzy, Suede Circle Made in Australia
Image: Gareth Cattermole (Getty Images)

The lady loves herself a dirty Ugg boot.

Advertisement

6 / 16

Beyonce at a Super Bowl XXXVIII press conference in Houston, Texas. 2004.

Beyonce at a Super Bowl XXXVIII press conference in Houston, Texas. 2004.

Illustration for article titled Time Is a Flat, Fuzzy, Suede Circle Made in Australia
Image: Frank Miocelotta (Getty Images)

What a throwback!

Advertisement

7 / 16

Kate Moss in Notting Hill. 2004.

Kate Moss in Notting Hill. 2004.

Illustration for article titled Time Is a Flat, Fuzzy, Suede Circle Made in Australia
Image: Paul Ashby (Getty Images)

What did I say? The lady loves an Ugg.

Advertisement

8 / 16

Beyonce in Madrid, Spain, while promoting Destiny Fulfilled. 2004.

Beyonce in Madrid, Spain, while promoting Destiny Fulfilled. 2004.

Illustration for article titled Time Is a Flat, Fuzzy, Suede Circle Made in Australia
Image: Carlos Alvarez (Getty Images)

Wild that in 2004, Getty still identified Beyonce as the “Destiny’s Child singer.”

Advertisement

9 / 16

I’m just gonna copy and paste this one: “The Descent actress Shauna Macdonald poses for portraits outside a cave entrance during the 2006 Sundance Film Festival January 25, 2006 in Coalville, Utah.

I’m just gonna copy and paste this one: “The Descent actress Shauna Macdonald poses for portraits outside a cave entrance during the 2006 Sundance Film Festival January 25, 2006 in Coalville, Utah.

Illustration for article titled Time Is a Flat, Fuzzy, Suede Circle Made in Australia
Image: Peter Kramer (Getty Images)

Remember The Descent?

Advertisement

10 / 16

Jessica Alba at The Late Show With David Letterman in New York City. 2008.

Jessica Alba at The Late Show With David Letterman in New York City. 2008.

Illustration for article titled Time Is a Flat, Fuzzy, Suede Circle Made in Australia
Image: Brad Barket (Getty Images)

Hi, Jessica!

Advertisement

11 / 16

Cher Lloyd at X Factor in London. 2010.

Cher Lloyd at X Factor in London. 2010.

Illustration for article titled Time Is a Flat, Fuzzy, Suede Circle Made in Australia
Image: Ian Gavan (Getty Images)

Wow, Cher Lloyd is a name I haven’t heard in approximately 300 years.

Advertisement

12 / 16

Leighton Meester on the set of Gossip Girl in New York City. 2011.

Leighton Meester on the set of Gossip Girl in New York City. 2011.

Illustration for article titled Time Is a Flat, Fuzzy, Suede Circle Made in Australia
Image: Slaven Vlasic (Getty Images)

I remember seeing this picture on ONTD! and thinking: “Why is she drinking a Coke?”

Advertisement

13 / 16

Leona Lewis with a horse, 2011.

Leona Lewis with a horse, 2011.

Illustration for article titled Time Is a Flat, Fuzzy, Suede Circle Made in Australia
Image: Backgrid (Backgrid)

That one Leona Lewis song was really all they played in 2011, wasn’t it?

Advertisement

14 / 16

Willow Smith at KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball. 2011.

Willow Smith at KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball. 2011.

Illustration for article titled Time Is a Flat, Fuzzy, Suede Circle Made in Australia
Image: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

Everything about this picture is as 2011 as it gets.

Advertisement

15 / 16

Elisabeth Moss at Sundance. 2013.

Elisabeth Moss at Sundance. 2013.

Illustration for article titled Time Is a Flat, Fuzzy, Suede Circle Made in Australia
Image: Larry Busacca (Getty Images)

I guess people still wore Uggs in 2013.

Advertisement

16 / 16

Joan Summers

local gossip

DISCUSSION