Russo posted a GoFundMe fundraiser with the title “Maddie’s Fight Against Pancreatic Cancer.” She was able to raise more than $37,000.

In January, anonymous witnesses told Eldrige, Iowa police that there were discrepancies between photos published on social media and her medical diagnosis. KWQC reported that medical professionals reported that medical equipment in photos Russo posted showed “terrible life-threatening inaccuracies” as well as appearing to be taken inside Russo’s apartment, not a medical facility.

GoFundMe offered all donors refunds after Russo’s story became public. “GoFundMe has a zero-tolerance policy for misuse of our platform and cooperates with law enforcement investigations of those accused of wrongdoing. GoFundMe’s Giving Guarantee offers donors a full refund in the rare case when something isn’t right; this is the first and only donor protection guarantee in the fundraising industry,” the site said in a statement to WQAD8, the ABC affiliate in Iowa in January 2023.

One donor thought Russo died when the money was returned. “I thought she had passed away,” Louis Frillman told WQAD8 when his $500 donation was returned.

Russo had initially pled not guilty in February. Her sentencing is still pending. Her max penalty is 10 years in prison.