TikTok Star Charli D'Amelio's Family Funds the Police Following Online Threats

Viral TikTok star and Dunkin’ Donuts aficionado Charli D’Amelio has reportedly been experiencing the price of fame when you happen to be a woman using the internet: According to the cops, on July 8 a stranger posted online that they were going to visit the dancer’s house, and the D’Amelio family has been the subject of a few swatting calls to which the police apparently responded. As a police source tells TMZ, the menacing internet poster never showed up, but local officials are “investigating,” perhaps by creating extremely believable sock puppet accounts of their own.



The cop tells TMZ that the family has been paying the overtime for local police to watch their home, a practice that will continue for “the foreseeable future,” which probably means the D’Amelios are hiring off-duty security and paying them time-and-a-half to loiter in front of their house in a zip code where the average police officer makes over $130,000 a year.

Perhaps the dancer, an avowed fan of New England’s most iconic coffee chain, is handing out donuts too. [TMZ]

Matthew McConaughey, perhaps the only person alive with the guileless optimism (and extreme wealth) to remain upbeat in these trying times, has announced that he’s publishing a memoir, a press copy over which the staff of Jezebel will be fighting bitterly in short order. On Instagram, the actor-slash-himbo-mascot announced some shocking revelations, perhaps the most striking of which is that he’s been keeping a diary since he was a small boy.

The book, which features a comedically pensive McConaughey on the cover, is said to detail the author’s struggle to figure out the “riddle of life,” along with “whatever turned me on, turned me off, made me laugh, made me cry, made me question, or kept me up at night.”

The actor also laid out what appears to be his personal theory of the universe, and the emphasis here is absolutely all mine:

“it’s the story about how I have — and we all can — catch more of them in this life we’re liven,” he mused. “You see, we don’t like the red and yellow lights because they take up our time, right? But when we realize that they all eventually turn green, that’s when they reveal their rhyme. That’s when life’s a poem and we start getting what we want and what we need at the same time. And I call that the honey hole, a little place called Heaven on earth.”

