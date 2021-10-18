Unless you’ve been offline for the last year, then you know that the Team Jolie v. Team Aniston of 2021 is Team Munn v. Team Tendler.

There’s obviously something deeply wrong with all of us for getting so hyper-invested in celebrity relationships and then subsequently picking sides when things sour, as relationships often do. And yet... we continue to get all riled up. Needless to say, we’ve been in a tailspin since May when John Mulaney and now ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler announced they’d be divorcing.

While the split itself was sad enough, an added element of intrigue arrived when the news broke that Mulaney was mending his broken heart with actress Olivia Munn. Things really got *spicy* when they announced they were expecting a baby together just four months after the divorce announcement with Tendler.

In the wake of the Munn-Mulaney love hurricane making landfall, many TikTok users naturally used the platform to espouse their love of Tendler and perhaps... less than loving feelings for Munn and Mulaney.

While we’re not on board with the vitriol towards Munn (relationships are complicated!!!), we are on board with Tendler seizing her damn moment and joining TikTok to be received by her hoards of fans.

In just two days, Tendler has posted two now-mega viral videos on her newly minted page that has already accrued nearly 100,000 followers. We’re not yet convinced she’s going to be the next Addison Rae or Emily Mariko (side-note: the chokehold this woman has on my FYP is alarming!), but Tendler does seem to be enjoying herself by making videos showing off some “life hacks.”

Over the weekend, she shared a video on how to put on a duvet cover that we’ve since bookmarked because a) it’s quite good, and b) after 30+ years, I still struggle with duvet covers as though I’m dealing with the riddle of the Sphinx, and I imagine having this video at the ready will prevent me from having a meltdown the next time I do laundry.

Then, on Monday, she posted a TikTok at 7:26am to share with the world how to butter a piece of cinnamon raisin toast and get the perfect butter slice from a stick of fresh-from-the-fridge butter.

The video is about as calming as watching Ina Garten from her luxurious kitchen in Amagansett, but instead of seeing wildly expensive baking tools in the background, you can spot Petunia the dog watching pensively.

Sadly, Tendler admits in the video that her butter hack (spoiler: it involves a potato peeler) is the “last” life hack she knows. Perhaps now she’ll pivot to giving us daily vlogs or try-on hauls, but either way: We’re down for the ride.