Tiffany Haddish Is Hanging Onto Optimism, Somehow

Image : Getty

Tiffany Haddish went on TMZ Live to discuss what, following the events in Kenosha and Portland, her “optimism level” is at this point. Her answer was excellent:



“I’m one of those types of people that can look at a really horrible situation and I can find the good in it,” she says. “ It is bad, and it has been bad for a long time. And now, it’s just the world can see it.”



She explains that what she feels isn’t fear—which is false information appearing real—but concern.

“ This is what I do know: My heart, my discernment, my community. And I’m going to focus my energy on that.”



“I want to believe and I am going to believe that there are ways around this.” [TMZ]

I have no idea what is going on with this but I’m here for it:



It is truly a day of incredible tweets:

