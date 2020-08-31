ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Click here to read our coverage.
A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website
Dirt Bag

Tiffany Haddish Is Hanging Onto Optimism, Somehow

laurennicholeevans
Lauren Evans
Filed to:tiffany haddish
tiffany haddishchanning tatumkelis
Save
Illustration for article titled Tiffany Haddish Is Hanging Onto Optimism, Somehow
Image: Getty

Tiffany Haddish went on TMZ Live to discuss what, following the events in Kenosha and Portland, her “optimism level” is at this point. Her answer was excellent:

Advertisement

“I’m one of those types of people that can look at a really horrible situation and I can find the good in it,” she says.It is bad, and it has been bad for a long time. And now, it’s just the world can see it.”

She explains that what she feels isn’t fear—which is false information appearing real—but concern.

Advertisement

This is what I do know: My heart, my discernment, my community. And I’m going to focus my energy on that.”

“I want to believe and I am going to believe that there are ways around this.” [TMZ]

G/O Media may get a commission
Kids 3-Ply Face Mask (50-Pack)
Use the promo code KINJAKIDS

I have no idea what is going on with this but I’m here for it:

Advertisement

It is truly a day of incredible tweets:

Advertisement
  • Machine Gun Kelly: Hair transplant? [Page Six]
  • LeToya Luckett says she was homeless after Destiny’s Child. [Bossip]
  • Congrats to Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts! [People]
Lauren Evans

Night blogger at Jezebel

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

Donald Trump Allegedly Offered John Kelly the FBI Director Job In Exchange for Total Loyalty

Imagine Outing Yourself as a Cheater in a NYT Wedding Announcement

Megan Thee Stallion and the Neglected Wounds of Black Women

Last Night a Boy Band Changed My Life

DISCUSSION