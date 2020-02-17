Tiffany Boone Opens Up About Leaving The Chi After Being Harassed By Jason Mitchell

Image : Getty

Tiffany Boone, who left The Chi in 2018 after alleging harassment by co-star Jason Mitchell, is expanding on her reasons for quitting the show.



In an Instagram post, Boone wrote that “I felt that if I didn’t speak up, other voices that were trying to be heard would be silenced.”

“You don’t carelessly leave a ‘hit show’ that is praised by your community. I deeply love Chicago and the people of that city who have embraced me. I felt honored and privileged to be part of telling their story. The weight of what I was leaving behind felt like a ton, but the weight of my responsibility to speak up was even heavier. There were people who questioned my decision. How could I be sure I would work again, especially on a project of that magnitude? I wasn’t sure, but I had faith that once I took that leap I could be guided wherever I was supposed to go.”

Showrunner Ayanna Floyd also filed a complaint against Mitchell, who in 2019 was finally dropped by his agent, manager and lawyer, in addition to being kicked off the film Desperados.

At the time, multiple sources said that Mitchell made “highly inappropriate” remarks to various actresses in Desperados, totaling two incidents in just four days. Boone reportedly made repeated complaints of sexual harassment, and at times felt so unsafe working with Mitchell that her fiancé came to set when she was scheduled to shoot scenes with him.