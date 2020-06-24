A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website

Three Men Suspected of Killing Ahmaud Arbery Indicted on Murder Charges

laurennicholeevans
Lauren Evans
Filed to:ahmaud arbery
ahmaud arberygeorgiaracismshooting
1
Illustration for article titled Three Men Suspected of Killing Ahmaud Arbery Indicted on Murder Charges
Image: Getty

The three men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who was shot to death as he was jogging in South Georgia in February, have been indicted by a grand jury.

Advertisement

Gregory McMichael, his son, Travis McMichael, and their neighbor William Bryan, were indicted by Glynn County’s Grand Jury on malice and felony murder charges, Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes announced Wednesday. All three men could face life in prison without parole.

“This is another step forward in seeking justice for Ahmaud,” Holmes said in a statement. “We will continue to be intentional in the pursuit of justice for this family and the community at large as the prosecution of this case continues.”

Advertisement

The men were arrested two days after a video released in May showed Arbery running through a suburban street when a white pickup truck stops in front of him. Arbery tries to run around the truck to avoid Travis McMichael, who is armed with a shotgun. A struggle ensues, and McMichael shoots Arbery.

Gregory McMichael told police that Arbery resembled a suspect in a series of recent break-ins around the neighborhood. However, no break-ins were reported in the more than seven weeks leading up to Arbery’s death. Bryan was responsible for filming the video of the shooting that led to the McMichaels’ arrests, and eventually, his own.

G/O Media may get a commission
Save 33% on CBD Gummies, Energy Shots, and Yes, UNICORN JERKY in Sunday Scaries' 4th of July Sale
4th of July CBD Bundle

Arbery’s death is one of the catalysts for the mass demonstrations and protests against systemic racism and police killings of black people that have swept the country in recent weeks. On Tuesday, the Georgia State Senate passed a hate crimes bill approved by the House last year, which Governor Brian Kemp said he would sign it into law pending review.

Under the law, a person convicted of a misdemeanor hate crime would face at least three months, but no more than 12, in prison. A felony hate crime conviction would carry a prison sentence of at least two years.

Lauren Evans

Night blogger at Jezebel

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

Shock and Awe!!! Famous Teen Heartthrob Seen With Lookalike 'Gal Pal'

Jon Stewart on The Daily Show's Lack of Diversity: 'Nobody Likes to Get Called on Their Shit'

A Flood of Sexual Assault Allegations in the Porn Industry Are Met With Deflection

Mike and Karen Pence Join the Long and Illustrious List of Republicans Who Love Committing 'Voter Fraud'