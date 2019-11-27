A Supposedly Feminist Website

This Week In Meghan McCain Brings Her Father, Her Father, and Her Father!

Lisa Fischer
The only person Meghan McCain loves more than herself is her father, John McCain. Perhaps you’ve heard of him?

McCain historically loves finding any excuse to talk about her famous father, and this week was no exception. While discussing T.I.’s creepy obsession with his daughter’s hymen, McCain tossed to a clip of her father talking about her teenage crush on Leonardo DiCaprio while being interviewed on Firing Line. Gross!

She didn’t reserve all the love for her father, though. McCain referred to Joe Biden and Lindsay Graham as her “family” and said that Andrew Yang is her “dark horse” choice for VP.

Happy Thanksgiving, Meghan McCain. I think we’re both grateful for a short break from The View.

