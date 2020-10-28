A Supposedly Feminist Website
A Supposedly Feminist Website

This (True) Scary Story About a Severed Hand Gives Me the Heebie Jeebies

jennifermperry
Jennifer Perry
Filed to:scary stories
scary storieshalloweensevered hand
Have you ever been alone, but felt like someone was watching you? That nagging suspicion that even though you’re the only person in the room, you’re truly not alone. A door you thought you closed is suddenly ajar. Maybe there’s a breeze flowing from a window you never opened. Many write off the feelings as nerves, but if you’re high-strung like me, this anxiety could send you into a frenzy.

This story, submitted by Lauren, shows that this nagging suspicion should be taken seriously. Sure, it could be a person, a ghost, but it could be something even more sinister. Once you find out what’s watching you, figuring out what to do about it becomes an even more frightening dilemma.

