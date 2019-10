There’s something about being home alone that still gives me the heebie-jeebies. It’s the kind of fear that makes me search the closets and second-guess any unexpected knock at my door.

Call it anxiety—or nerves—but my greatest fear is that someone is outside my apartment, waiting to terrorize m e. “Keeping a Secret,”submitted by Greys888 shows just how real these fears can be. It’s also proof that you can’t be too careful. So go ahead, check those locks again.