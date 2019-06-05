Image: Getty

You don’t have to spend a fortune to look your best—take it from a millionaire! In a recent Q&A with the New York Times pegged to a 6-acre expansion of her Dolly-themed theme park, Dollywood, Dolly Parton discussed a skincare tip that’s sure to change the face of changing faces forever. Said Dolly:

“I clean my face in the mornings. You never know if you’re going to wreck the bus, you never know if you’re going to be somewhere in a hotel and there’s going to be a fire. So I leave my makeup on at night and clean my face in the morning.”

Wow. That’s what I call taking fireproofing to a whole new (and gorgeous!) level. Might not be a bad idea to base all sartorial decisions around the possibility of fire, as well. Are your jeans flame retardant? Are you sure???