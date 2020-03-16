A Supposedly Feminist Website
A Supposedly Feminist Website
This Nice Doctor Answered All Our Questions About Covid-19

Makeda Sandford
The U.S. is now in the heat of cancellations, government-mandated closures, and a lot of wondering what the hell is going on. Wanting to indulge in some coronapanic is natural!

But definitely don’t. We asked emergency medical physician Dr. Darien Sutton, MD MBA, our most general and unique questions about coronavirus and the things we can all do right now, and he assured us with a calming manner that there’s nothing to freak out about.

To ensure that the virus doesn’t spread especially to immunocompromised people, people over the age of 65, and children, Sutton told us, the best thing we can all do is practice social-distancing. You can, of course, be of aid to others from a distance, but the best way to do so is by keeping your germs to the comfort of your own home. Things have escalated quickly, and lots of information is being circulated on the internet. No matter how pretty a graphic is or formal a screenshot looks, it’s best to go to an actual doctor or credible source.

Watch our Instagram takeover featuring the very nice Dr. Sutton above or on Jezebel’s Instagram, and stay safe.

Makeda Sandford

Pretty bubbly.

