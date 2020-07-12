A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website

This Is Just a Nice Story About Some Penguins on a Museum Field Trip

rebeccafishbein
Rebecca Fishbein
Filed to:penguins
penguinsanimalschicago
Save
Illustration for article titled This Is Just a Nice Story About Some Penguins on a Museum Field Trip
Image: AP Images (AP)

I have had very few delights in this pandemic, for obvious reasons. I bought a bike, which has helped a bit. But beyond that, one of my only joys has been keeping up with the penguins at Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium. With museums, zoos, and aquariums in Chicago closed up until recently, the penguins had free rein of Shedd, and would walk around all day visiting their aquarium friends. I was very jealous, but also enthralled.

Advertisement

Museums in Chicago are open again, for better or for worse, which means the Shedd penguins now have human company. But that hasn’t stopped them from paying visits to their animal friends, dead or alive—and last week, they went on a field trip to the The Field Museum of Natural History to pay homage to their ancestors, the dinosaurs. (The Field Museum doesn’t open for another couple of weeks.)

I fucking love these penguins:

Advertisement

Frankly, I’m annoyed I wasn’t invited. I’m just a 13-hour drive away, you fools:

G/O Media may get a commission
Play Super Smash Bros. The Only Way That Matters With a $15 GameCube-Style Controller

Invite me to your next hang, cowards. Things here (on my couch) are bleak.

Advertisement
Rebecca Fishbein

Night blogger, author of GOOD THINGS HAPPEN TO PEOPLE YOU HATE.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers Hammer Announce Their Breakup on Instagram

Aaryn Lang on Being More Than a Muse and Her Grant to Support Black Trans Women Artists

Goya's CEO Is Tearing the Latinx Community Apart

Saturday Night Social: If Only Trump Would Commute Everyone Else's Sentence, Too