This Influencer Cat Makes More Money Than You

Lisa Fischer
Filed to:Cats
Human influencers have been canceled for good, but what about influential cats?

Nala Cat has over four million followers on Instagram, won a Guinness World Record, was named TikToker of the Year at the 2019 Shorty Awards, regularly makes deals with brands to post sponsored content, and has now launched her own line of cat food. Meanwhile, I get excited when my Instagram posts earn more than a handful of likes.

Nala’s owners stopped by Jezebel to talk about the business of being a feline influencer turned cat-reprenuer. Watch the video above, and cat owners, take note.

