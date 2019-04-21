The cast of Saved By the Bell got together for dinner to celebrate nearly 30 years since the show originally aired. And, uh, everyone looks incredible? Is it supposed to be like this?

The dinner, held at Petit Trois in Sherman Oaks, California, included Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley and Tiffani Thiessen, i.e. Zack Morris, AC Slater, Kelly Kapowski, and Jessie Spano, in addition to assorted spouses.

“Fun dinner tonight with some old friends,” Lopez said in a video. “We ate an obscene amount of food. An obscene amount of food. Now it’s time to play credit card roulette with the bill!”

Notably absent from the gathering was Lark Voorhies, who played Lisa Turtle, and also Dustin Diamond, who played Screech. Diamond has been out of the spotlight for a few years since he “accidentally” stabbed someone, maybe made a porn, and definitely wrote a tell-all book about the show. I’d be surprised if he wasn’t a featured topic during dinner, though, since talking shit about your old coworkers is the conversational glue that holds all reunions together. To Screech!