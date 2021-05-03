They're Telling Me This Is Justin Bieber But I Don't Know About That

Image : MiamiPixx ( Backgrid )

Justin Bieber was photographed doing god-knows-what in Miami with his wife Hailey Bieber, and pictures from the outing have left me asking: Are we sure this isn’t just some guy?

Here is how these photos were captioned on Backgrid : “Loving couple Justin and Hailey Bieber go shopping through the streets of Brickell in downtown Miami in the midst of a lot of security. The singer had drawn accusations of cultural appropriation when he debuted his new ‘do earlier this week.” Again, I’m going to ask if everyone is sure that is Hailey Bieber and this isn’t just some dude named Jeff? Maybe Chip?

I simply refuse to believe this is not some guy whose dad owns a used jetski dealership in Fort Lauderdale, or at best, Tampa. Quit lying to m e, Backgrid!



It’s been some time since Bieber was seen without a hat on, so it’s hard to say when his nest of... something... began. He was seen in March, however, with just a little flip of non-greasy hair peeking out from under a baseball cap. So definitely sometime in the last month?

Best of luck to Bieber on whatever this endeavor is.

