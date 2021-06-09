These People Are Famous?!

The ontological quandaries present at Stassie Baby's birthday party would have stumped even Derrida

Illustration for article titled These People Are Famous?!
Image: Backgrid

Stassie Baby had a birthday! Everyone in Hollywood showed up to it! I’m exclaiming these things because I recently suffered a near-fatal post-modern panic attack!

Tinseltown is abuzz this morning with the lingering whiff of hungover famous people, crawling on hand and foot to WeHo Bistro or La Boheme or somewhere with a nice patio and a large glass of water. Maybe a waffle or two. Anything, really, to wash down the memory of Kylie Jenner’s best friend’s birthday last night. Yes! Not Kylie Jenner, the other one, Stassie Baby, who is actually quite cooler than her doppelganger.

Famous by proxy, it’s no wonder every influencer under God’s accursed sun showed up for her birthday bash. It’s proof that a good personality and Kylie Jenner on your arm—plus a bunch of Kylie Jenner lookalikes—really does wonder for budding fabfluencers looking to cap 10 million Instagram followers.

God bless this mess!

The party Tuesday night was held alongside someone named Zack Bia, who is apparently Drake’s best friend, according to a helpful GQ feature called “Who is Zack Bia?” (Kudos to GQ for this SEO goldmine.) This makes sense, considering Drake arrived via motorcade alongside his father. A room full of clouty 19-year-old influencers is like catnip, or a bat signal, for those two.

So about my panic attack. In one night, onlookers and paparazzi snapped a party in Hollywood with Dennis Graham (Drake’s daddy), Winnie Harlow, Kyle Kuzma, Dixie D’Amelio, somebody named Kid Laroi, Chantel Jeffries, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Kehlani, and of course, Kylie Jenner. The guest list reads like the sort of thing Jacques Derrida referenced in 1993's Specters of Marx, in which he wrote: “A radicalization is always indebted to the very thing it radicalizes,” later adding that “one makes oneself accountable by an engagement that selects, interprets and orients.” The radicalization is my new understanding that fame isn’t real and TikTok is the new cinema. My accountability will be had in this blog, during which I will expose everyone else to this radicalizing force.

Let’s check out the guest list!

Here is a famous person.

Illustration for article titled These People Are Famous?!
Image: Backgrid

This is Stassie Baby! While she curiously did not step out for Backgrid photographers at last night’s birthday bash, she was out the night before. This is what she wore. On Instagram, she has 10 million followers. Do you have 10 million followers?

This is another famous person.

Illustration for article titled These People Are Famous?!
Image: Backgrid

This is Chantel Jeffries. Know her? She has 4.7 million followers on Instagram, and claims to be a DJ and investor. There is a bookmark on said Instagram, in which she details her stock portfolio.

I don’t have a stock portfolio! And I didn’t get invited to Stassie Baby’s birthday party either.

Here are even more famous people.

Illustration for article titled These People Are Famous?!
Image: Backgrid

That’s not Charli D’Amelio. It’s Dixie D’Amelio. On TikTok, she has 52 million followers. That’s her boyfriend Noah Beck next to her. He has over 20 million TikTok followers.

We know these people!

Illustration for article titled These People Are Famous?!
Image: Backgrid

Look! It’s those people we know! The actually famous ones! But for what... I can’t remember.

Oh, an actually famous person!

Illustration for article titled These People Are Famous?!
Image: Backgrid

Look at this famous person! He has extremely good style.

This is a famous model.

Illustration for article titled These People Are Famous?!
Image: Backgrid

Winnie Harlow is a famous model. I’m glad we had this brief palate cleanser.

