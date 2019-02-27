Image: AP

Therese Patricia Okoumou, who gained national fame over the summer after she climbed the Statue of Liberty last July in protest of Trump’s family separation policy, is asking for support at her bail revocation hearing on Friday.



Okoumou was arrested last week after she scaled the Austin headquarters of an organization that operates 24 detention centers that detain undocumented migrant children. As a result, prosecutors are asking a judge to revoke bail on the basis that she violated the conditions of her release.

“Okoumou is unlikely to abide by any condition or combination of conditions of release,” Assistant US Attorney Brett Kalikow wrote in a letter on Tuesday to Manhattan federal Judge Gabriel Gorenstein, who agreed to the hearing.

In response, Okoumou posted a video on Instagram begging for support. “The Justice Department is going hard after me. They want me in jail,” she said. She also posted a link to a GoFundMe, which as of this writing has reached just over half of its $30,000 goal.

Okoumou was arrested last week after spending eight hours standing on a three-foot beam at the top of the Southwest Key building, which Texas Monthly previously reported “earns a larger cut of the federal funding to house unaccompanied immigrant minors than any other organization in the country.”