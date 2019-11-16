At BravoCon on Saturday, Andy Cohen announced his latest franchise: The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City!!!! I have so many questions about how this will work. Cohen ~ attempted~ to get in front of the obvious questions to his audience of very friendly Bravo fanatics.

“ We’ ve always tried to choose a city that has completely unique personalities and we also try to throw a little curveball now and then. Pick somewhere you weren’t expecting: We are very excited to travel to Salt Lake City, Utah!” Cohen told the crowd of Bravo diehards, People reported .

Cohen then said SLC was important because of the wealth, which is the cornerstone of all RHO franchises if we’re honest. “You didn’t see it coming but I have to tell you, in Utah, you have the majesty of the mountains, the Mormon religion, an exclusive community of people who have very successful businesses who live in their own universe,” Cohen said, according to People. “ It is gorgeous and I think you’re going to be really surprised and intrigued by the group of women we’ve found.”

I sincerely hope one of the cast members is a woman who is either the head of a multi- level marketing pyramid scheme (MLMs are huge in Utah!) and she has to explain how it’s actually not a scam taking advantage of people or someone who is like just trying to sell the make-up or leggings or essential oils to all the cast members at every get-together.

Also, I hope they throw caffeine-free Cokes in each others’ faces instead of pinot grigio . [People]



Kim Kardashian West was in prison meeting with Rodney Reed, a man incarcerated in Texas on death row, when Reed got his stay of execution from the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Friday night. “Today, I had the honor of meeting #RodneyReed in person and the privilege of sitting with him when he got the news that the highest court in Texas had issued a stay of execution and remanded the case back to the trial court for further consideration,” she tweeted on Friday night.

Reed has maintained his innocence for more than 20 years, but was convicted in the murder of 19-year-old Stacey Stites in Bastrop, Texas, in 1996 . The Texas Tribune has a good primer on the facts of the case, trial and conviction.

Kardashian West has made criminal justice reform her latest cause, working with the Trump White House to get clemency for formerly incarcerated woma n Alice Marie Johnson. (Kardashian West is also trying to co-opt the Jane Fonda method for using fitness/weight loss garbage to fund her activism.) [Twitter]