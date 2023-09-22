The Witch Hunts, Supermodel Series, and Soul-Stirring Jazz That Got Us Through the Week

KURT COBAIN: MONTAGE OF HECK Trailer (2015) Official Documentary

Thursday marked the 30th anniversary of In Utero, Nirvana’s last studio album, released roughly half a year before Kurt Cobain took his own life in 1994. The band’s official site is releasing merch and special edition LPs and such—here’s a nerdy/cute photo of bassist Krist Novoselic posing with a new vinyl—but I suggest marking the occasion with a watch (or rewatch) of Montage of Heck.

To the uninitiated: Montage of Heck is a 2015 documentary about, more than anything, Cobain’s mind. It’s filled with old Cobain family video tapes, and concert and tour footage, as you’d expect, but more revealing are the art it pulls and animates from Cobain’s many journals, as well as home footage recorded by Courtney Love and Cobain during their relationship. (The doc was originally Love’s idea.) Cobain was a formidable visual artist, and a fucked-up one: His darkest lyrics speak to the drawings he made, some of which are utterly horrible to see but impossible to look away from. The thoughts he scrawled down were likewise brutal and beautiful.

Cobain was never big on interviews, but any interviews he ever did are made moot by the twisted intimacy of these journals. Montage of Heck also gives Love room to speak about artistry, heroin, and the little family she and Cobain made together with her trademark bluntness. Cobain’s family members talk about his troubled younger years, and Novoselic has a big voice in it as well. (Interviews with drummer Dave Grohl happened too late to be included.) It is a top three music doc of all time for me, and 30 years of In Utero means it’s a great weekend to sink back into the montage of Cobain’s mind. —Sarah Rense