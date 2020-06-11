The Wing's CEO Audrey Gelman Is Resigning

Image : Getty

On Thursday Audrey Gelman, the CEO of The Wing, announced in an email that she was stepping down from her position, writing that it was “the right thing for the business.” VICE also reported that in April Gelman and her co-founder Lauren Kassan told staff that the company’s revenue had dropped by 95 percent, which resulted in layoffs.



A New York Times Magazine story published in March included interviews with 26 former and current employees who described being mistreated by Gelman, feeling tokenized as women of color, and the activities of racist members who remarked on the staff’s “colored girls” working there.

Following Gelman’s resignation, Wing employees began posting statements saying that the company “doesn’t practice the intersectional feminism that it preaches to the world,” and that they were engaging in a “ digital walkout in solidarity” with Black and brown coworkers.

