Host Sean “Diddy” Combs made the dubious promise that Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards would find him “uncancelling the cancelled,” as it featured Travis Scott’s first televised performance since the Astroworld tragedy as well as a performance by N-word dropper Morgan Wallen. If you’re singing live on NBC within months of being at the center of a major controversy, were you ever really canceled in the first place? Probably not, Diddy!



Controversial performers aside, the Billboard awards also gave out a bunch of trophies to artists like Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, and BTS, who weren’t even at the event to claim them. With so many no-shows, some of the most notable moments of the night played out on the red carpet. Let’s take a look.