The Voice of Someone's Generation Finally Speaks

It appears that Joan Didion—preferred brand of liberal arts girls, inspiration for a litany of advertorials, and a woman responsible for thousands, if not millions, of middling personal essays penned by women relocating from one city to another—has reemerged to grant an exclusive interview.

Today, Time magazine published a quick Q&A with the 86-year-old ahead of the release of a new book of old essays, and it’s a confounding read: One could interpret Didion’s begrudging participation as a form of near-silent protest at the indignity of being asked to reanimate and answer questions in the interest of selling yet another reissue, or as an iconic voice responding to pandemic-stricken America with the lackadaisical scorn required of a year during which the intellectual elite have been banned from doing anything particularly fun.

It could also, of course, be that Joan Didion is really f ucking tired of answering these questions.

On how Joan Didion is “feeling”:

I feel fine. Slightly bored, but fine.

On whether Joan Didion “fears death”:

No. Well, yes, of course.

On what it means to Joan Didion to be called “the voice of your generation”:

I don’t have the slightest idea.

On how Joan Didion feels about being a “fashion icon”:

I don’t know that I am one.

On how Joan Didion felt when the Central Park Five were exonerated:



However I felt didn’t get me or them anywhere.

If you’re so inclined, you can read all of the 71 words Joan Didion committed to the interviewer right here.

