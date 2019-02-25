Image: Getty

Melissa McCarthy may not have won the Oscar for Best Actress on Sunday night, but she showed everyone up at the afterparty.

The stylish-but-comfy icon and her loving and supportive husband rolled up to Vanity Fairy’s Oscars afterparty in matching Adidas tracksuits—styled, crucially, with non-Adidas footwear. (McCarthy wore black-and-white Nike sneakers and her hubby, Ben Falcone, wore a pair of sneakers that look exactly like the black Converses I owned in high school that my mother threw out. This is 2019, and brand loyalty is a myth used to hold down the masses!)

Please take a moment to look at this cozy genius. Who needs an Academy Award when you are going to be cruising in an oh-so-soft polyester-cotton blend for the rest of the night? With her sporty debut at the afterparty, McCarthy telegraphed that she is the smartest person in the room; those three white stripes running down her arms and legs say “I came here to have a good time, and nothing you can do or say will stop me, because I’m at peace with all the decisions I’ve made tonight!”

This is the look of a woman who knows full well that it will take her less than two minutes to disrobe from her party outfit once she gets home, put on some pajamas, and jump under the covers. This looks is a reminder that that the afterparty is just a stepping stone for McCarthy, who definitely has better places to be!

Advertisement

Not only did she save probably money by going with the understated and sensible route, McCarthy also reminded us that you can have a good time anywhere, that the best fashion accessory is your great attitude, but a close second is a pair of sweatpants. If you get invited, you get to bend the rules. Unless you are Diplo, or someone I would expect to show up in a tracksuit, in which case, step it up, bro.