Netflix viewers everywhere were welcome in to the unhinged world of Tiger King nearly two years ago and, while I’m not sure I ever left, we’re about to be welcomed back for round two.

Advertisement

The much-anticipated sequel to the original docuseries, which (in case you somehow missed it) centered on a man who actually calls himself “Joe Exotic” and raises enormous cats, is slated for release on November 17. And whoa baby, does it look like a time.

In the aftermath of the first season filming, Joe Exotic was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison after being convicted for trying to hire two different men to kill fellow big cat lover and activist, Carole Baskin.

As per the incredibly dramatic trailer, which is iconically set to the tune of “Maybe This Time” from Cabaret, the second season is slated to follow the newly incarcerated Joe , did-she-kill-her-husband -or-did-she-not Baskin, Joe’s former business partner Jeff Lowe, and alllll the cats.

G/O Media may get a commission Dual motors! Form 2 Pro Great for couples.

Unique, flexible design surrounds ideal spots for concentrated vibrations. Buy for $170 at JimmyJane

“If I have to make a deal with the Devil, I will make a deal with the devil,” says Joe in the narration at one point, chaotically calling into the docuseries from jail.

Baskin, for her part, appears to be absolutely vibing this season, and we love that for her. (Also, girl, spill the details on where you got those sunglasses).

Advertisement

Lowe hilariously says at one point that he has “more money than God,” which may or may not still be the case since filming concluded. In June, he and his wife Lauren were arrested for driving under the influence in Oklahoma City. And, mere weeks ago, TMZ reported that Lowe — who had since taken over Joe’s Tiger King park — had been evicted from the park.

Advertisement

The owner of the park claimed Lowe owed “more than $10,000 in unpaid rent and other damages” and court documents showed “the judge ruled Jeff had to fork over $10,000 and vacate the premises by Oct. 22 at noon.” Lowe told TMZ he’d be moving the zoo “to a new, still to be determined, location.”

With only five episodes, it’s unclear if Netflix can unpack the sheer volume of mess surrounding this group of people, but we can’t wait to see them try.

Advertisement

If nothing else, we want to know everything there is to know about this woman: