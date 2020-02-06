The Tailor Who Helped Two Convicted Murderers Escape from Prison to Be Released

Image : Getty

Here’s good news for the documentary I assume is being made about the most incredible prison-break story in recent memory: Joyce Mitchell, the prison tailor who helped two convicted murderers escape a maximum-security prison in upstate New York, is being released herself. Get this woman in an interview chair, STAT!



In the event that the 2015 e scape of Richard Matt and David Sweat from Clinton Correctional Facility wasn’t the most exhilerating thing to happen to you that year, here’s a brief refresher:

On June 6, 2015, Matt and Sweat put into action an elaborate escape plan frequently compared to the Shawshank Redemption, whereby they’d convinced two prison employees—Mitchell being one of them—to smuggle them escape tools buried in frozen hamburger meat. It was later revealed that Mitchell had been seduced by the inmates, though not so much that she followed through on their plan to pick them up once they busted out of their cells to help them reach the Canada border.

Nevertheless, the two were on the loose for three whole weeks before Sweat eventually parted with Matt, who was ultimately shot to death by law enforcement. Not long after, Sweat was shot and captured alive by police. Here, just watch the trailer for this Ben Stiller series starring Benicio del Toro , Paul Dano, and Patricia Arquette, as Mitchell:

Mitchell has now served her five years for promoting prison contraband in the first degree and criminal facilitation in the fourth degree. She is scheduled for release on February 8, though inmates are not typically released on Saturdays.