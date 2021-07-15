The Story of 3 Women Roadtripping After They Discovered They Were All Dating the Same Dude Is Going to Be a Netflix Movie, Right?

It’s almost a little too good to be true, like a John Tucker Must Die meets a wholesome Thelma and Louise.



On Thursday, the Washington Post published a story about three women who found out they were each dating the same cheating fuck boy. It all started in December, when 21-year-old Morgan Tabor started getting suspicious about her on-again-off-again boyfriend. He was texting several women and receiving flirty messages on social media. One day, Tabor clicked on a woman’s Instagram bio and made a shocking discovery: “Almost all of the photos on this girl’s page showed her with this guy who I’d thought was my boyfriend,” she told the Washington Post.

Surprise, it was him. Tabor contacted this mystery woman and soon the two discovered their boyfriend’s multiple social media accounts. It didn’t take long to find 19-year-old Abi Roberts, another girlfriend.

And then, a moment made for television happened.

[The boyfriend] turned up at Tabor’s house in the middle of her long FaceTime chat with Roberts. “We were talking, and I suddenly heard his car outside and he came to the door with flowers,” Tabor said. Hey, look here,” she recalled telling him. “I’ve made some new friends.” “Watching his face drop when he saw who I was talking to on FaceTime was the most cinematic moment ever,” she said. Their boyfriend tried to convince them that there was nothing wrong with dating more than one woman at a time, but neither of them bought it, Roberts said. “After he left, we did some more research,” she said. “We found at least six women he’d been seeing.”

One of those women was 18-year-old Bekah King. King, Roberts, and Tabor all started hanging out together. And they figured out the perfect way of getting back at him: well, dumping his ass, for starters. But after that, they converted an old school bus into a living space and hit the road for an indefinite road trip. The Post reports that the trio is “currently camped out in Bozeman, Mont., where they’re hiking, taking in nature and sharing a lot of laughs.”

And given what hiking in Montana is like this time of year, they’re likely sharing a lot of industrial-strength mosquito spray too.

The women are sharing their adventures on an Instagram account called The BAM Bus, named after their first initials. The content can be summed up as beautifully curated carefree white girl photography. I mean, hey, good for them. The only question left is what comes first: The book deal or the Netflix contract? And if they do go the movie route, who is going to play the villainous player boyfriend?

Oh, speaking of him... from the Post (emphasis ours):

The boyfriend, when reached by The Washington Post, said, “There are two sides to everything, but I think the best thing right now is to say nothing.” He spoke briefly in a phone interview on the condition his name not be used. “I really don’t want anything to do with them anymore,” he said of the three women. The women also asked his name not be published, saying it was not their goal to shame him publicly or harm his reputation. Rather, they said, they wanted the focus to be on their bond instead of his betrayal.

Something tells me he is not loving their newfound clout.